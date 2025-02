So I Just Ordered Some Platinum Kush And Some Grape Jelly Doughnut And Uhhh,💪😍👌..As A Grower, The Quality Here Is About As Best As It Can Come..🤷‍♂️Not A Huge Fan Of The Grap Jelly But 😬, All Of That Is Mostly Due To The Strain Itself Because Here, The Quality Is Ther. The Buds Are Dense And The Stems Are Near Non-existent So..I Will Be Recommending This To The "Pot Heads" ✌️😉..Across The Street..😂😅 And I Wil Certainly Be Back Here Again Tomorrow!☝️😀