Founded in 2022, The Dispensaries of NJ were created to offer a trusted and welcoming space where everyone — from first-timers to experienced consumers — can explore cannabis with confidence. With locations in Union and Somerset, the mission of The Dispensaries of NJ is to help people experience the benefits of cannabis while providing exceptional service, education, and care. Their friendly budtenders make every visit easy, enjoyable, and stress-free. The Dispensary of Union, located at 1603 US-22 (Route 22 West), Union, NJ 07083 next to Rei Da Picanha Brazilian Restaurant, is conveniently situated along the highway with easy roadside access and on-site parking, making it the perfect stop for locals and travelers alike. Whether you’re picking up an online order or exploring the selection in person, The Dispensary of Union offers a welcoming environment, knowledgeable budtenders, and fast service to make every visit effortless. At The Dispensaries of NJ, each experience is designed to be comfortable, educational, and stress-free — so you always leave happy.