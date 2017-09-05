DavidThompson420 on June 1, 2019

I love this place and have been shopping here exclusively since my first visit, usually ordering online for store pickup. However, Leafly is TERRIBLE. Not only is the site a headache to navigate, the items listed on the menu have literally no description whatsoever, not even whether the strain is sativa/indica/hybrid or what the THC/CBD percentages are. It is impossible to make an educated decision and I often end up dissatisfied choosing a product based on price or the name of the strain/brand unless I have previous experience with said product. I am known as a bit of an introvert and, while your lovely staff couldn't be friendlier or more knowledgeable, I personally have a hard time articulating exactly what I'm looking for. I will continue to shop here, but some improvements can definitely be made for those of us that rely on your online menu. Thank you!