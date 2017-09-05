Jongjitirat
I frequent ur shop 5 times a week,today I was confronted by a very unprofessional security guard he said after looking at my id that wasn't it expired,and I said it doesn't expire until my next bday a year from now and he proceeded to say I was talking stuff and that he was going to teach me the hard way I was courteous in my response so I'm not sure why he was threatening me but I don't have to take that especially if I'm spending my hard earned money here often. I will not be coming back I hope other customers haven't had to deal with his bad attitude but I'm sure that's not the case I hope you address these issues with him he was very unprofessional.thank u for ur time. I have my receipt I was in ur store at 130 the date is 11-12-19 an African American gentleman was ur security staff today.