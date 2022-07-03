The Gas Station Dispensary- OKC
1127.8 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
The Gas Station Dispensary- OKC
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedstorefrontmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9am
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
Photos of The Gas Station Dispensary- OKC
Show all photos
1 Review of The Gas Station Dispensary- OKC
see all reviews
6........f
July 3, 2022
Whoa. Dude that usually there is always on point. But the young man today was inattentive lost and didn’t say a word to me the whole time in there. I know it ain’t always sunshine but damn Man. Say hi or something lol. Could’ve walked out with the whole store and he still would’ve been face first in some YouTube