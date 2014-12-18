Lynnnoname on April 6, 2019

Really good manager! Good prices, Lots of blood kind staff! I’m on a limited income and can usually get an oz and 4,$15 grams of 89% crumble. The weed is never under 23% and isn’t an issue I use the weed to smoke the crumble and it’s strong. I’ve read some reviews that said they requested the bud tender give them the “Best in The House” that could mean the most expensive or a lot of things depending on the effect you want. I get 10/30mg cbd candy’s for $30, I shop a lot and that’s a good price. I’ve gotten bud that is too dry from every store on occasion. How old are the people complaining? Just put either some orange peal or apple peal and it’ll reconstitute! They sell at a set price percentage above what they buy for instead of gouging us. Take YOUR TIME ASK QUESTIONS, LOOK AT DIFFERENT PRODUCTS, who knows what you want the most? The bud tender or yourself?