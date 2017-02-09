Jarnold0398
This is the best weed shop in town!
4.1
10 reviews
I love my shop to pieces
They’re so amazing! Super sweet, knowledgeable, and amazing deals!!!
Great place fun staff great service
This Place never lets me down best place to shop for 420 🤩 any body that says this place is bad is lien. Best vibes on the island #thegreemroom
The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, the selection is great, plus they do happy hour! Do yourself a favor and stop by.
Recreational marijuana. To high priced for stick and seeds. I'm a medical marijuana patient
We've been to visit The Green Room many times. The customer service is always top notch. We always feel comfortable and welcome while in the store. My wife and I are a little older, probably the age of most of the staffs parents. They always treat us with respect, and strive to meet our needs. I highly recommend The Green Room for your cannabis needs.
Everyone is always super friendly and willing to help you find exactly what you need!
I’m moving here from Canada and use marijuana for it’s medical benefits as well as the recreational purpose too. I’ve been in Oak Harbor for about 7 months going and have visits both dispensaries here and hands down, the best store I’ve gone to is Green Room. Super amazing people and I’ve made some solid friends going there as well. Definitely check this place out and you’ll feel like family.