TheFam509
I always get great service when i come here
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I always get great service when i come here
By far the best dispensary I’ve been to in Washington. The quality of product is grade A stuff and if you think that’s the best part, it’s not. It just gets better from there. When you walk into The Green Seed, its as if walking into “Cheers”, where everyone knows my name. Lol. Greeted by a warm, inviting smile, ready to answer any and every question you have. The atmosphere is always positive and upbeat. They go above and beyond customer service. You can tell it’s more than a dispensary when you stay around and talk for awhile. The passion they have for cannabis goes beyond any other dispensary. They see it’s not just recreational but medicinal and do there best to inform others of all the benefits associated with marijuana. The attitude is not to make some quick cash but wish to spread awareness. The compassion they have for the community also amazes me. A Christmas giving tree and canned food drive were a few of the things I seen this year. Offering a discount if one of these items was brought in. Once again AMAZING!!!! Just wish they were open Monday’s. Amy has me changing my entire schedule because THE GREEN SEED is my go to dispo!
Best Shop In The North West
great location, friendly staff
was nice to be shown around
Visited while the store was busy and waited ten minutes in line just to have bud tender help the people in line behind me that she obviously knew. I walked out never to return.
My favorite store in the area. Knowledgeable and helpful bud tender.
I love this shop! Its my favorite in Moses Lake. The ladies who own the place are nice, helpful and knowledgeable about all their product. I come in, say what it is I desire that day and they have awesome recommendations everytime. Great Location!!!!
VERY Welcoming atmosphere & OHH EMM GEE it ALWAYS smells delicious as soon as I walk in the door! Each time I visit this place I am welcomed with open arms, both ladies and even the security guard are so very sweet & kind! And let me tell you....for every ounce of sweetness they hold a pound of knowledge. These ladies REALLY know their Cannabis background. I have visited MANY dispensaries in Washington & Oregon; while every dispensary has associates that seem to know their knowledge it's just surface info. But THESE ladies legit know their Green Background. It truly shines when you visit them each time. It's as if they went to College and studied the art of growing good marijuana, all of its health benefits and the forms of Cannabis needed to produce the most favorable results for the patient. Additionally one of the ladies is the owner which I think is just way too stinking Cool. SHE THE OWNER is on the front lines serving our community and sharing her plethora of knowledge about Cannabis; she is Totally a MJ Triple OG. I truly appreciate the knowledge that these ladies hold, I enjoy learning from them and it makes me confident I'm shopping with the right store. The quality is also pretty awesome, they have great prices and awesome deals on Tuesdays. WELL worth checking it out so you can make the switch like I did ;-) I was going to the "other guys" down the road for MONTHS, was paying double the price and often wasn't satisfied with my purchase which was really a bummer. Sooo glad I found this place. More people need to get the word out about The Green Seed because this place is the REAL Deal! Thank You for all that your do!!
Love this stores quality! They always strive to get what you want and what you are looking for..very knowledgeable at their craft!