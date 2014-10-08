craestanfield on June 21, 2018

VERY Welcoming atmosphere & OHH EMM GEE it ALWAYS smells delicious as soon as I walk in the door! Each time I visit this place I am welcomed with open arms, both ladies and even the security guard are so very sweet & kind! And let me tell you....for every ounce of sweetness they hold a pound of knowledge. These ladies REALLY know their Cannabis background. I have visited MANY dispensaries in Washington & Oregon; while every dispensary has associates that seem to know their knowledge it's just surface info. But THESE ladies legit know their Green Background. It truly shines when you visit them each time. It's as if they went to College and studied the art of growing good marijuana, all of its health benefits and the forms of Cannabis needed to produce the most favorable results for the patient. Additionally one of the ladies is the owner which I think is just way too stinking Cool. SHE THE OWNER is on the front lines serving our community and sharing her plethora of knowledge about Cannabis; she is Totally a MJ Triple OG. I truly appreciate the knowledge that these ladies hold, I enjoy learning from them and it makes me confident I'm shopping with the right store. The quality is also pretty awesome, they have great prices and awesome deals on Tuesdays. WELL worth checking it out so you can make the switch like I did ;-) I was going to the "other guys" down the road for MONTHS, was paying double the price and often wasn't satisfied with my purchase which was really a bummer. Sooo glad I found this place. More people need to get the word out about The Green Seed because this place is the REAL Deal! Thank You for all that your do!!