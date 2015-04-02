baldtat59 on June 30, 2018

This is my go to spot when in the area. Fire product at a fair price. One disappointment last visit though. This is mostly my fault, but I think some blame should be shared. I ended up with an oz high in CBD,not THC, after having a clear conversation with staff about my preferences. I chose from a list, and the CBC percentage didn't list different than THC, so was confusing. I called after realizing my mistake, and the same staff member I talked to about not liking CBD said what I purchased was CBD. They changed the labeling on the list to differentiate. The rub for me is, turned out staff member was actually owner. So how does an astute owner let a customer buy something they won't be happy with, and stuck with? At any rate, I DID spend more there today on a vape cartridge, and a sympathetic and cool employee bought me a joint...thanks! It just sucks being stuck with a $75 bag of weed I can't use. I understand why flower can't be returned..still sucks.