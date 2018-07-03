nadiaf1127 on April 20, 2019

I love this dispensary! For the past year of being in the medical program, they have been one of my favorite locations. The entire staff is so friendly and helpful, from the moment you walk in the door. The budtenders are very knowledgable about the products, and have always given awesome suggestions for my specific symptoms. The pharmacists that work with this chain of dispensaries are very smart, kind, nonjudgmental, and are dedicated to helping the patient. while some other dispensaries may have a slightly lower price on select brands, it is well worth it to visit The Healing Center. They often have great deals, and top quality products. The wait time has only been very long on one occasion, and pizza was brought in for the patients while we waited! I cannot recommend The Healing Center highly enough.