DebiWoo
Fabulous
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Fabulous
My favorite place to go! The staff is great here and takes the time to listen to you and answer any questions you may have. Online ordering is quick and easy and cuts down your wait time. They seem to be getting busier everyday!
By far my FAVORITE dispensary in PA. The online ordering is so convenient. I am in and out in 5-10 min, never any longer. The staff is wonderful, helpful, and very knowledgeable. I drive 50 min one way because it’s worth it! Keep up the amazing work!
Some bud tenders know their stuff at this location. There are other employees that don’t know anything about cannabinoids or terpene profiles which is a little deeper but they should know what they’re talking about if they’re supposed to help “recommend” products. I love that there are always options here, multiple growers, various methods and usually a variety of strains to pick from. Downstairs admin ladies are pretty kind and make it a simple process for you. I’ve NEVER had to wait long at all which is very impressive! I’m so lucky to live close to here!
Clean, welcoming and friendly place with knowledgeable staff and a great selection. I can’t say enough good things about this place
I have been going since May 2019, when I got my license, and ILove the place. Very clean, knowledgeable, friendly, good parking, and online ordering now.
Amazing selection, awesome staff, beautiful store. Have been visiting for about 4 months now and have yet to have anything but good experience here.
Great location. Great staff. Great product.
I love this dispensary! For the past year of being in the medical program, they have been one of my favorite locations. The entire staff is so friendly and helpful, from the moment you walk in the door. The budtenders are very knowledgable about the products, and have always given awesome suggestions for my specific symptoms. The pharmacists that work with this chain of dispensaries are very smart, kind, nonjudgmental, and are dedicated to helping the patient. while some other dispensaries may have a slightly lower price on select brands, it is well worth it to visit The Healing Center. They often have great deals, and top quality products. The wait time has only been very long on one occasion, and pizza was brought in for the patients while we waited! I cannot recommend The Healing Center highly enough.
Love it here. Everyone is so nice. I just wish they would put the updated menus on Leafly. I also wish I knew the sales and specials. The Healing Center definitely has the best prices around and the best selection