user1266 on January 26, 2018

On Christmass eve this place was supposed to be open, I even checked the website before heading out to verify. No such luck! I arrived 30 min before closing but the gate was shut and they were long-gone, as evidenced by multiple tire tracks from people turning around in disappointment. I saved the screenshot too because I knew I'd be out of radio range. Stated hours are clearly "Sunday (Christmas Eve) 10AM-6PM." That's a shame really, because the droppers that they sell are relatively cheap and quite potent. Had to go home empty-handed. After reading more reviews it seems there are better shops closer to cities anyway.