The King – North Miami Beach’s / Sunny Isles Premium THC Destination Welcome to The King, your trusted cannabis store in North Miami Beach offering top-quality THC flower, vapes, mushroom edibles and more. Conveniently located at 3777 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, we proudly serve customers across Miami-Dade and Broward County with same-day delivery, plus fast nationwide shipping across the U.S. At The King, we carry a curated selection of the most popular THC brands, including Hidden Hills, URB, TRE House, Mellow Fellow, and more. Whether you're shopping for pre-rolls, CBD tinctures, gummies, or high-potency THC flower, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the perfect product. Come visit The King and see why we’re one of the top-rated recreational dispensary in Miami.