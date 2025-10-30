2 Reviews of The Plug Dispensary Houston
m........a
a week ago
I'm more of a concentrate guy which is why I shop here. They carry high quality BHO with true COA's to back them up. Plenty of flavors and consistency. I just wish they had shatter! Their flower selection is massive and it always smells lovely when I walk in!
j........h
October 19, 2025
Best dispensary in the city! Pricing is on point and staff is always helpful!! Big ups to Dro!!!