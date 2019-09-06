Fmarino
Friendly and helpful staff.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Friendly and helpful staff.
went and picked up some reba. when i saw it I immediately sung heres your one chance fancy dont let me down. trust me it wont. amazing bud felt like i was zinging, happy, and productive.
Hey you left some personal items here can you please give us a call 9187395031, Thank you
Enjoy this shop and stop by often since they’ve opened. Friendly and knowledgeable!
The ladies here are so nice as a first time buyer I was a little excited/nervous but they quickly put me at ease and answered all my questions. They have a good variety of products and with 20% off for my first time and my punch card, I am on my way to more discounts. Happy hour is from 12-3 and they have good deals on pre rolled that are fantastic! I highly recommend!
Numerous selections, Pick Up Orders available. Katelyn is a very friendly and knowledgeable budtender, one other budtenders should envy.
Very laid back, the snoop cartridge and the cherry diesel I bought 👌🏽🔥 will definitely be back, pass by it every day! Great recommendation from a friend
Shout out to Katelyn, the most chill, easy to get along with and one who really knows her product. She was helpful and actually listened to what I needed. Great customer service all around 😁
I went in with their menu pulled, up on Leafly here, and they didn't have some of their products as advertised, which was ok but then they wouldn't match any prices from the menu that they were out of for what they had. I left in frustration at the service I received. Dont trust their menu to be right and if you do, don't expect them to make it right in their store when they don't have what you went there to get.
We are sorry to hear that this happened, but we strive to have correct information on this website, We're not sure which items you are speaking about, and would really appreciate it if you could give us a call at your earliest convenience at 918-739-5031 and we would love to correct this issue with you.
Budtender was great! Knew a ton about concentrates and oil. 10/10 would shop again
Katelyn was awesome, and very knowledgeable will definitely be going back to see her and get some more of the cheese it was 🔥