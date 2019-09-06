Brotherbeezy on October 5, 2019

I went in with their menu pulled, up on Leafly here, and they didn't have some of their products as advertised, which was ok but then they wouldn't match any prices from the menu that they were out of for what they had. I left in frustration at the service I received. Dont trust their menu to be right and if you do, don't expect them to make it right in their store when they don't have what you went there to get.