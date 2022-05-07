Disappointed at being sold Cryo Cured bud and not advised it was doctored with a convoluted process that's NOT organic. Why would a dispensary mislead a medical client about a product? Avoid GMO imitation bud being sold but not fully disclosed as such. Lost a client over falsely representing bud. 👎📌
I stopped in today and just like every time. No matter which shelf u choose from it's good pot. I've done business here for over 2 years and have never felt disappointed when I got home and burned a joint of what I'd got there. He never misses, always good pot and service. There's only a couple of shops in town that I can say that about and this 1 us at the top of the list.
Top shelf products out of all area dispensaries. Great concentrates and cartridges as well. The Sunday extracts is an incredible brand and I have not left this place disappointed. Knowledgeable and friendly staff willing to inform you on just about any and all things marijuana