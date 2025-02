before I had received my card in the mail; my husband and I visited the front part of the store and I purchased some CBD oil for my dog and a vape battery. I very impressed with the service from the staff. A very nice lady came from the back and gave us a free vape battery for free along with a free book of papers and a box of matches. We were very pleased when we left. So when I finally receive my card in the mail I decided to visit the store again, but this trip wasn't as impressing as the first visit. I was disappointed with it being my very first time to be able to go to the back. 15%off is all you receive for your first time. My sister's ex boyfriend used to come here and would always tell us that he would always get a free dab or a free pre roll. So I shouldn't of just assumed that my 1st visit would be a exciting time. You would think you would want to make sure I would leave and want to come back but that didn't happen I was very disappointed. Really 1st time patients should get maybe not just the 15%off (cause that's just basically the tax) but why not a free gram or pre roll or maybe even 15%off, free gram and pre roll. I'm sorry to end this by saying that I will not recommend a 1sf time patients to come here. Sad that my second visit couldn't off been as satisfying as my 1st visit. That was just upfront and not in the back.