My husband and I have been going here since they opened and it's just what I needed to help me start gaining weight and sleeping again. They are able to help direct me to the type or strain of product I need for my various symptoms like no appetite and sleeplessness etc. I don't have to worry that it's been sprayed in chemicals or laced with something dangerous and all of the products are grown somewhat locally so we're also helping a locally owned and operated business by shopping here. You may even be able to buy similar products at the gas stations around but it's much better to go to the shop, especially this one.