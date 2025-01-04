The Village Green Dispensary
The Village Green Dispensary

New Hartford, NY
About this dispensary

The Village Green Dispensary

A family-owned legal retail dispensary operated by siblings located in the heart of New Hartford, NY.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
41 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY
Call 315-794-5424
Visit website
License OCM-RETL-24-000090
ATMStorefrontWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

