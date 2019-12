Good bud but I just went in to grab the $200 ounce for wedding cake and I weighed it at home. It’s only 24.37!? I’m really mad about that.

Dispensary said:

We're sorry our scales did not match up to yours. We check the accuracy of our scales regularly. We have looked into this and would love for you to swing back by so we are able to make things right with what you are missing. Or please give us a call at 405-237-3491. We hope to speak with you soon!