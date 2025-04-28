DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Time-Out Smoke and Dispensary
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Time-Out Smoke and Dispensary
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
225 N Rutherford Blvd, Suite -c, Murfreesboro, TN
License 99-2946561
ATMStorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (CT)
tuesday
10am - 8:30pm
wednesday
10am - 8:30pm
thursday
10am - 8:30pm
friday
10am - 8:30pm
saturday
10am - 8:30pm
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8:30pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
0 Reviews of Time-Out Smoke and Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.