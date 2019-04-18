Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The best place in Ada great people great experience
Gems6178
on November 9, 2019
They have a large amount of different flower strains which is nice. And a good variety of edibles.
Mrfartz
on October 13, 2019
Toppers Herbal Center is a great addition to an already successful business. Toppers has always been helpful and friendly. They have a wide selection of products and great deals!
Timbrown580
on September 30, 2019
It's a good place to go get some good bud people are great prices are good. I will go back
Lynlea
on September 26, 2019
love the location. close to home. they have great products.
Dubznugz20
on September 23, 2019
THC has the friendliest staff they are very knowledgeable about their products and always helpful. Just tell them what you’re looking for and they can find you the best statin for you pain. I frequent the shop and I would recommend all friends and family to pay them a visit
Johnnyrn77
on September 23, 2019
absolutely love it
AmieSalene
on September 10, 2019
love toppers! great products and friendly, knowledgeable staff.
Klr80
on September 7, 2019
Great variety! The ladies are always so helpful! No more driving to the city! 👏🏼
JaimeLynne
on September 5, 2019
Every time I come in I like the place even more. They have become the most affordable flower in town. They only suggestion right now would be to have your prices labeled for OTD.