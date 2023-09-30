Search doctors near you
Tortuga Cannabis Company
We are Medical Dispensary located in Petal MS, we carry a large variety of top products, and we have a price for every budget. Our staff is highly trained and with a combined 12yrs in the industry, we have the knowledge to help you with your medicine decision, not just sell you a product off the shelf.
867 US-11 , Suite A, Petal, MS
License DSPY018318
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
3 Reviews of Tortuga Cannabis Company
F........1
a week ago
Friendly helpful and positive atmosphere
R........r
September 10, 2023
Great selection, Thea does inside were very helpful and walked me though my first visit to a dispensary. I will defiantly be going back. Thanks!
t........n
August 30, 2023
Super nice and knowledgeable. Flower was great quality. Top tier establishment.