I hate these kind of reviews but I truly have a 1 gram of flower a week tolerance. Everything hits me like a truck. The TKG I purchased today did absolutely nothing. Obviously has been sitting in those orange baggies for a very long time. Tasted months past its prime. The last two times I purchased flower have been far below the quality I came to expect from Cali Roots. The TKG and Biscotti from a year ago seem to have declined tremendously the last 6 months. This happened last time and was the reason I took a break from purchasing from Cali Roots. Going to be taking another long break again. The TKG tasted like old grass and left a sour taste in my mouth. Turned to dust in the grinder. Real shame since it's my favorite strain. To be fair, the staff is always extremely polite and helpful. Will be visiting to see if we can work something out and will update my review if there is an amicable outcome.