This Gulf to Bay store has such a great vibe yesterday I couldn't find my 50 mg sativa capsules anywhere my anxiety starts, but today Chelsey was so pleasant and helpful at first we had no luck she asked her team lead Carlotta and she went in the back and made some magic and came out with the product that helps me more than any. In the past Eric has also went beyond to find me a product I appreciate very much the whole team there at Gulf to Bay is super understanding of your needs thank you guys