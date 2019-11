Cannonb44 on September 13, 2019

If I could rate them 10stars I would, Rudy is such an amazing person to work with, he knows exactly what I'm looking for everytime I go there. He really makes it feel like a family there. I will never go to another location. I actually go once a week just to check on my fort Lauderdale family. Even the front desk staff is amazingly friendly and welcoming. I work as a regional manager and have seen many people come and go in industries like this and I have to admit that they have a very strong team. Thank you guys especially Rudy for making each and every visit better then the last. HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS LOCATION!!