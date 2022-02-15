2 Reviews of Trulieve - Olympia Heights
G........3
February 15, 2022
Most incredible experience at a dispensary hands down! I lived in OR for a year and a half and frequented different dispensaries for medicinal marijuana. Now after moving back to Florida I got my medical card and visited Trulieve for the first time. All amazing discounts and variety aside - the customer care and service they provide is top tier. Kat helped me choose a variety of strains to help with my anxiety and stress and she delivered not only a kind conversation but a HIGHLY informative experience. She was super relatable and easy to talk to and I actually had a great time speaking to her. Will absolutely be returning to have her help me in the future. The rest of the staff is also super kind and ready to help and over hearing their conversations with other customers/patients I could tell we were all in very capable hands. 10/10 do recommend!
a........1
December 31, 2021
#1 Dispensary in Dade county. Trulieve has come to be one of the best dispensaries in Florida. I've had by far the best experiences in this particular one. From the management to the staff these people definitely set a standard in the medical cannabis community. Always willing to help however they can. Today i was assisted by Uzzi Marza and I would like to say thank you to trulieve and to Uzi for going above and beyond. You guys are awesome thanks for your patience and thorough knowledge of the products you represent.