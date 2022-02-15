Most incredible experience at a dispensary hands down! I lived in OR for a year and a half and frequented different dispensaries for medicinal marijuana. Now after moving back to Florida I got my medical card and visited Trulieve for the first time. All amazing discounts and variety aside - the customer care and service they provide is top tier. Kat helped me choose a variety of strains to help with my anxiety and stress and she delivered not only a kind conversation but a HIGHLY informative experience. She was super relatable and easy to talk to and I actually had a great time speaking to her. Will absolutely be returning to have her help me in the future. The rest of the staff is also super kind and ready to help and over hearing their conversations with other customers/patients I could tell we were all in very capable hands. 10/10 do recommend!