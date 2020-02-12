Preyou on March 2, 2020

I was in PBC for a boat show and decided to check out this Trulieve location. Glad I did. The staff was pleasant and accomodating. I've only had my green card for a little over a year, so, I'm still soaking up information anywhere I can. I have some anxiety/PTSD, headaches and neuropathy. I've noticed most dispensaries are staffed with knowledgable budtenders, but I've got to mention Hallie. Her patience with me on my questions about day strains vs. night strains was spot on, given my ailments. So, I think PBC Trulieve and Hallie will be my new "go-to" for info and purchases. Thanks Hallie!