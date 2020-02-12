We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
always feel welcome and they always have a choice of product in stock.
Preyou
on March 2, 2020
I was in PBC for a boat show and decided to check out this Trulieve location. Glad I did. The staff was pleasant and accomodating. I've only had my green card for a little over a year, so, I'm still soaking up information anywhere I can. I have some anxiety/PTSD, headaches and neuropathy.
I've noticed most dispensaries are staffed with knowledgable budtenders, but I've got to mention Hallie. Her patience with me on my questions about day strains vs. night strains was spot on, given my ailments. So, I think PBC Trulieve and Hallie will be my new "go-to" for info and purchases.
Thanks Hallie!
Hulululu
on February 18, 2020
In town from Pensacola on Feb 10. Shout out to Ryan Chapman for his personable customer service, he made my visit fun and educational. Best budtender experience anywhere in my 1.5 years as a patient. Thanks Ryan.
The store was clean, with the signature TL antiseptic decor.
- Oldebagdad57