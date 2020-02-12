BrandontheHuman on February 15, 2020

Attended the grand opening of the newest Pensacola, FL Trulieve today and met a lot of great people. Patients and employees. What other dispensaries offer free food, shirts, hats, mugs, buttons, etc for an opening? Not many(any) i know of. As far as I and a good majority of people are concerned, this is the 2nd best dispensary in town. Second only to the Davis trulieve location. Rachel and Amber helped me today and they are always great. I always feel like a pain asking what all is In stock, is it indica, sativa, thc count, etc, but they are always incredibly kind and helpful and never make me feel like a burden unlike other local dispensaries sometimes do. I heard Amber was promoted to manager and that is great news because she is an amazing employee that goes above and beyond to help you. She's gone out of her way to find a specific strain I was looking for, and to a patient who relies on this as actual medicication, that really makes you very appreciative someone like that has your back. Besides all products being great, that is a huge part of what keeps customers wanting to return to Trulieve, the incredible customer service. A+++ EVERYTHING