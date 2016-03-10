oceansworld4 on December 24, 2016

OMG! I have had my card for over 4 yrs and have been to pretty much all of the dispensaries within a 100 mile radius...AND I MUST SAY THIS WAS THE WORST DISPENSARY I HAVE EVER BEEN TOO! They never answer thier phone. The website menu doesn't reflect what they have in stock, so it's hit or miss when you may want a strain on the menu. They advertise $9 all strains on Thurs and Fri but they charge you $10 instead and when you use your credit card that is an additional $2.25 charge ( WHICH THEY FAIL TO TELL YOU ABOUT!) WONT BE GOING BACK THERE!