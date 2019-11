ChrisDabbs on May 26, 2017

The staff is UNBELIEVABLEY RUDE...They know they got you by the balls because you need the medicine, and they always treat the patients like the dispensers needs protection against THEM and not the other way around. Today I was kneeling down to look at some product with one finger on the counter, and the disgusting nasty SALES CLERK ( Emphasis on sales clerk) rudely tells me not to lean on it as if I was standing up putting all my weight on the counter as if I was about to topple the whole thing. I held my tounge about being specially trained working for the military, I have beyond normal and highly advance motor skills and cognitive function...that counter wasn't going anywhere and I'm insulted that she found a reason to be rude to me, cause it seems like that's what she's looking for. If I didn't need to go there for my medicine, I would never show my face in that dump again...which is illegal to do to someone cause I have no other choice. If they ever make me feel like they aren't willing to dispense my medication...I will not only press criminal charges, I will sue. They also need to be keenly aware they are NOT better than people, I've had WAAAAAAAYYYY more important jobs than them so get off you high horses and learn to treat people with dignity.