Okay, so this 65 yo steps in this shop and all works much better than expected. Really nice and good looking people helped out and were good hosts. I got something new and it was as described by the gentleman that helped me, I learned a couple of things, and I suddenly was very happy. My urban heroes ;) I'm writing this after my first experience with that beautiful flower! I have followed Leafly for quite a while now for all the great info and reviews that made me giggle and enhance my vocabulary. Thank you! I created this account today to just write my review on Urban Weeds, I just had to!