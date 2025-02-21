This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Okay, so this 65 yo steps in this shop and all works much better than expected. Really nice and good looking people helped out and were good hosts. I got something new and it was as described by the gentleman that helped me, I learned a couple of things, and I suddenly was very happy. My urban heroes ;)
I'm writing this after my first experience with that beautiful flower!
I have followed Leafly for quite a while now for all the great info and reviews that made me giggle and enhance my vocabulary. Thank you!
I created this account today to just write my review on Urban Weeds, I just had to!