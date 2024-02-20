Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)
Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)
dispensary
Medical

Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)

PhiladelphiaPennsylvania
139.2 miles away

Shop on Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)'s website

This menu is not available for ordering through Leafly due to local laws, but don't sweat it!

You can view Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)'s menu on their website.

order online

About this dispensary

Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)

Verilife South Philadelphia is nestled within the commercial corridor along the Delaware River, near 2nd Street. (Also known locally as Two ‘Street.) Our medical dispensary is on the corner of Christopher Columbus Blvd and Reed Street, easily accessible from the Delaware Expressway. The Delaware River Trail is just a block away, providing quick access to numerous public parks and entertainment areas, including Dickinson Square Park and Pier 68. Our budtenders are available to help you select products that are right for you. Verilife strives to make your visit as easy as possible, including a free parking lot and an on-site ATM. Our dispensary is also wheelchair accessible and welcomes all service animals.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1300 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Ste 11B, Philadelphia, PA
Send a message
Call 215-248-6560
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)

Show all photos

1 Review of Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere