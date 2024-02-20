Shop on Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)'s website
Verilife - South Philadelphia (Medical)
Verilife South Philadelphia is nestled within the commercial corridor along the Delaware River, near 2nd Street. (Also known locally as Two ‘Street.) Our medical dispensary is on the corner of Christopher Columbus Blvd and Reed Street, easily accessible from the Delaware Expressway. The Delaware River Trail is just a block away, providing quick access to numerous public parks and entertainment areas, including Dickinson Square Park and Pier 68. Our budtenders are available to help you select products that are right for you. Verilife strives to make your visit as easy as possible, including a free parking lot and an on-site ATM. Our dispensary is also wheelchair accessible and welcomes all service animals.