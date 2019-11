sterobsaolcom on July 31, 2019

Three employees standing around chatting while 3 people waited...it’s not that I was in a hurry,but if we are waiting couldn’t 1 of the 3 doing NOTHING get back there ? Horrible customer service . I asked if there was only one bud tender and the boy at the desk said ,very condicendingly, don’t worry,we got you. RUDE ! They then called my name and he said “there you go...” 3-4 times,laughing!....NEVER BEEN TREATED THIS WAY AT A DISPENSARY ! I won’t be back even though I love the Alaska vapes. I am 60 years old and felt VERY DISRESPECTED! Sad...