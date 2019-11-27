d........2
It's a great place. They get to know ya and really care. Thanks guys. Will miss ya when we move to Colorado
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Northwest OKC is full of dispensaries, and WAVES makes itself known by having a staff that truly cares about the customer. I never feel pushed for a sale, while at the same time everyone there is very cordial and willing to answer questions and take time with me. I'm never rushed. Definitely a hidden gem of OKC, and the medicine quality is top