Nacole82 on August 2, 2019

This applies to the whole chain of storesUsually I love this place however advertise messages about sales mislead us all .the big sale is Saturday today is Not part of the advertisement even though it plainly say Aug 2 and 3... when I called the guy on other end of call said to deal with it it will happen when it does so just deal....WTF.... the prices are good but I would spend more to not deal with a dick... the girls there are by far more polite.if the anacortes guy keeps his addittude.. I will shop at bud hut