Willy Tanka's Cannabis Factory
491 South Dakota Highway 44, Wanblee, SD
License 22-RM032
cash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
7am - 9pm
tuesday
7am - 9pm
wednesday
7am - 9pm
thursday
7am - 9pm
friday
7am - 9pm
saturday
7am - 9pm
Photos of Willy Tanka's Cannabis Factory
3 Reviews of Willy Tanka's Cannabis Factory
Yesterday
The owner likes to not pay his bills. He has bad customer service. He do t respect women.
September 11, 2023
Is it still open and rec?
August 19, 2023
Finally, nice to see a dispensary near me!!