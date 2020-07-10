DON’T MISS THE 7/10 EVENT!!! we are going to have live music and a DJ, we will have vendors including: ~ Head of Honey ~ Medicine for the Masses ~ Underground Reserve ~ 710 Elev8d ~ Everything’s OK ~ Boomer Kush ~ Marcus Dupree WILL BE HERE!! 🏅🏅🥇🏆 Best Homemade Pipe/Bong Contest ~ WINNER GETS A 1/2 OZ of concentrate for a PENNY!! 🏆🏆 ~ 2nd place ~ 7 grams of concentrate for a PENNY! ~ 3rd ~ 3.5 grams of concentrate for a PENNY! We will also be having other fun contests such as: ~ Best joint rolling competition ~ Fastest joint rolled ~ Bong Pong! ~ Ghost 👻 the Dab!! There Will be a Food Truck On Site So Come Hungry!! WOW Is your one stop shop for all your Medication needs! We Carry the largest selection of products on the market sure to fit any patients needs. We DO NOT jack up the prices for medication!! We are located right in the heart of Collinsville right on Main St. Be sure to check out our HAPPY HOUR starting at 2pm-4:20pm (Sunday-Thursday) when our shelving prices change as follows: Silver: $5 Gold: $6 Platinum: $8 Elite: $10 Diamond: $12 Be sure to catch our other deals throughout the week! Tuesday: Senior Day Age 50+ receive 10% off your purchase Birthdays!! with proof of ID you get a penny Pre-Roll!! Veterans!! Will receive 10% off of your purchase. We Carry All the BEST brands including: Full Moon Pharms/ T-Town Farms/Kind/ Emerald Wholesale/ Boys From Oklahoma/Boomer Kush Vape Carts/Medicine For the Masses/Apothecary Extracts/Nobel Nectar/Underground Reserve/Infamous OG/Smokies/Pharmers Daughters/Vibes/The Clear/Sunday Extracts/Ruby Mae's/Slow Burn