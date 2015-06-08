Swl5150
Love this place . Some of the best prices and all the staff is helpfull and informative. .. Always come back here
4.8
10 reviews
I haven’t been in in a while but Mia is the WORST customer service rep I’ve ever met. I asked for a couple of choices since the first 1/8 she showed me looked shakey so I asked for a few more to look at and it felt like pulling teeth! I only got $2 back in change and was going to use it for a wrap and apologized and she scoffed at me saying in the nastiest voice ever “IT’S OKAY” and once I started leaving she stomped off the floor. Sorry sometimes people can’t tip but now I don’t even want to bother coming back!
This place always has the best deals and the most friendly service! Mia was super helpful :)
As someone coming from out of state I was not sure what to expect but Mia was so helpful. She answered all of our elementary questions and got us exactly what we wanted! It was also nice to see black folks working at World of Weed since historically they have been overly put into prison for marijuana possession. Would definitely recommend to anyone in the area!
World of Weed does have some of the best deals in Tacoma. I will drive out of my way from Seattle to stock up. The servers are usually friendly and informative but the past few times made me rethink where I spend my money from here on out. One server by the name of Mia(?) has some of the worst customer service. Last time I was barely greeted, and while I browsed the case I overheard this worker make racial remarks and laughing about a woman's appearance when she walked out of the building. DOES SHE THINK WE CAN NOT HEAR? She seemed more interested in blabbing with her co workers making fun of people. After I make a decision she scoffed at me for wanting to see some cheaper eighths and snatched my money. I felt disrespected and rushed out the door. I will spend the extra few bucks somewhere closer to home from now on if it means being treated better. Management should reconsider who they want representing their company. At least act like you enjoy your job.
Loved this shop! When I first walked in I felt like I was in a bakery, but the dessert here was...WEED! They had such great prices that fit any sort of budget. I had options when it came to cheap dabs ($10 gram), cartridges or a cheap eighth ($10 bucks!). I also didn't feel like I was being rushed when I was being helped. The budtender took her time with me and made sure I was happy with every decision I made. I would definitely come back here again. If you want to try a great grower, try Blue Roots! They have by far the tastiest and best weed I've ever had. I've found most of Blue Roots eighths at this shop, but I haven't had as much luck finding that much selection from that grower in many other locations. My new go to spot! Thank you for WOWing me!
I absolutely love everything about this store. From the second you walk in, it's warm and welcoming. It always smells amazing and the staff greets you with a smile on their face. No matter what I am shopping for, I know one of the extremely knowledgeable budtenders will be able to help me. Everyone who works here is so kind and easy to talk to. Not to mention... they have THE BEST DEALS I have ever seen. Seriously... $10 eighths and $10 grams of concentrate... They also do a bunch of different sales every day, so no matter what I'm never breaking the bank! This is and will forever be my go-to shop.
I came in the other day and I hate saying this, but you guys have some of the RUDEST people working for you now. I come in and no one says hi, welcome, nothing. It felt like I was annoying them by walking into the shop. I get it. You’re bored. But sheesh! Sometimes the wall isn’t up to date and I asked the girl that and she responded “what you see is what we have” but some things that were in the case weren’t on the wall and vice versa? Asking which joints are flower or shake was a struggle enough, and getting a loud ass sign in response wasn’t the best. I asked for pesticide free joints, get to my car and at the bottom of the label for the Creekside joints there are pesticides labeled even though she said there were none. Your weed is good, but I HATE coming in when the morning crew is working. I feel so uncomfortable and would rather come in the evening (even though the location is awful! Crazy people hang out right outside the property line and there’s always issues going on across the street. I’ve mentioned it before and have been told every time a version of “oh well.”) Your employees need some training on how to treat people and not be jerks!
I’ve been coming to WOW for a while now. The products are always decent as well as the deals. Today I had a really uncomfortable encounter. I went inside to go and purchase my weed, and first off, I hear 2 workers (a black girl with long hair and a flamboyant white guy with a facial piercing) just kind of saying inappropriate things about some “white b*tch” and the girl kept saying several times LOUDLY that she was ready to get the “f*ck out of there.” I don’t think any of this was aimed at me (I’m tribal) but that was really uncomfortable. I asked the guy about some oil you guys had by altered state and asked his opinion and the response I got was “I don’t smoke that cheap shit.” And that put a bad taste in my mouth. The quality of product is good, but the budtenders definitely don’t make it a friendly atmosphere.
Kenny was awesome love the place