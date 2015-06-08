Whatadaytosmoke on August 3, 2019

I came in the other day and I hate saying this, but you guys have some of the RUDEST people working for you now. I come in and no one says hi, welcome, nothing. It felt like I was annoying them by walking into the shop. I get it. You’re bored. But sheesh! Sometimes the wall isn’t up to date and I asked the girl that and she responded “what you see is what we have” but some things that were in the case weren’t on the wall and vice versa? Asking which joints are flower or shake was a struggle enough, and getting a loud ass sign in response wasn’t the best. I asked for pesticide free joints, get to my car and at the bottom of the label for the Creekside joints there are pesticides labeled even though she said there were none. Your weed is good, but I HATE coming in when the morning crew is working. I feel so uncomfortable and would rather come in the evening (even though the location is awful! Crazy people hang out right outside the property line and there’s always issues going on across the street. I’ve mentioned it before and have been told every time a version of “oh well.”) Your employees need some training on how to treat people and not be jerks!