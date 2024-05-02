WYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Corinth
dispensary
Medical

Corinth, MS
671.1 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIRED
314 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

About this dispensary

Welcome to our medical dispensary! We are proud to be a trusted provider of high-quality medical cannabis products and services to patients in need. Our focus is on helping our patients improve their quality of life by providing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based treatments for a variety of medical conditions. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is dedicated to working with each patient individually to understand their unique needs and to provide personalized recommendations and support. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, confidentiality, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Thank you for choosing our dispensary as your partner in wellness.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
2300 South Harper Road, Corinth, MS
Call 6623315905
License DSPY020902
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of WYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Corinth

2 Reviews of WYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Corinth

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
