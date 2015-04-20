Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
love these guys won't shop anywhere else when I'm in grays harbor.
PNWCB7
on December 26, 2017
i love the shop and the service is amazing the people are great!
caseymay1028
on April 27, 2017
Workers are helpful and will give you their best effort
CalBud13
on April 26, 2017
Very easy to find great budtenders and awesome selection of flower and concentrates have never been mistreated or misguided on selection
RapGameReptar
on May 21, 2015
No frills or nonsense, ok selection and helpful staff. Prices are comparable with the other areas near by.
I've got nothing to complain about, but there is nothing exceptional, I'll totally go again though.