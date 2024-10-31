This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Found a wonderful young man that helped me out which, is not very easy 🤦♀️. I’m older and definitely old school and have absolutely no idea about the vast amount of products that are available today. So as I said before, the young man that helped me was patient, very courteous, knowledgeable, did I say patient? Anyway, great place, people, and products ✌️