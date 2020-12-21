Chronic Docs home of the $28 Doctor Visit 100% Virtual From HOME! We offer NEW, RENWALS and Pediatric 1st and 2nds- we are open 7 days a week. We offer a $53 full upload help assistance plus state fee. Need help face to face you can come into our office Mon-Fri 3p-5pm must bring $50 cash and have a working email. We have helped over 350k+ Get legal and we are in over 25 different states! Local Oklahoma Team! Look forward to helping you!