About this clinic
Chronic Docs
Chronic Docs home of the $28 Doctor Visit 100% Virtual From HOME! We offer NEW, RENWALS and Pediatric 1st and 2nds- we are open 7 days a week. We offer a $53 full upload help assistance plus state fee. Need help face to face you can come into our office Mon-Fri 3p-5pm must bring $50 cash and have a working email. We have helped over 350k+ Get legal and we are in over 25 different states! Local Oklahoma Team! Look forward to helping you!
Leafly member since 2020
- 4522 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
- call 4054082112
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License DAAA-AJOL-JRVU
- StorefrontWalk-ins welcomeMedicalBlack ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until Saturday at 8pm CT
Promotions at Chronic Docs
Updates from Chronic Docs
Ratings and reviews of Chronic Docs
(1 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
H........9
June 23, 2025
I miss this place, it was for those that actually had medical needs! Wish you well on your next journey! Keep making great memories 💜🎶🙏🙏