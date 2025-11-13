Pricing and Scheduling Initial Cannabis Consultation/Evaluation (30 minutes) $125 You can book directly on the Evergreen Mind & Medicine site for available appointment days and times. Why choose us? We specialize in personalized medical evaluations for those seeking cannabis as a therapeutic option. Our experienced team is dedicated to understanding your unique health needs and providing personalized recommendations to support your wellness journey. Every patient receives a thorough evaluation tailored to their individual health history and needs. Our certified professionals stay updated on the latest cannabis research, ensuring you receive the best advice and care. We aim to create a supportive atmosphere where you can feel comfortable discussing your health concerns. We focus on the whole person, addressing physical, mental, and emotional health for a balanced approach to healing. We empower you with knowledge about medical cannabis, enabling informed decisions about your health. Choosing Evergreen Mind and Medicine means partnering with a compassionate team dedicated to improving your quality of life through medical cannabis.