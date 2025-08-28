CLINIC
MEDICAL
Green Light Health Services - Telehealth
Ratings and reviews of Green Light Health Services - Telehealth
(2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
h........4
August 28, 2025
From start to finish, this was the smoothest healthcare experience I’ve had. The provider was kind, empathetic, and really listened to my needs. She not only helped me complete my certification quickly, but also gave thoughtful recommendations for products that could help. Excellent service at a fair price.
k........2
August 28, 2025
I had a wonderful experience here. The provider truly cared about my health and made the certification process simple and stress-free. She went the extra mile by following up afterward with personalized product suggestions. Affordable, professional, and compassionate—I couldn’t ask for more. Highly recommend.