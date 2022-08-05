Kaya Life Cannabis Clinicians - Santa Rosa Beach
clinic

Santa Rosa BeachFlorida
779.2 miles away

About this clinic

Welcome to Kaya Life! We are Florida-based medical cannabis physicians and experts. Our mission is to provide cannabis consultations, recommendations, and education in Florida and Mississippi so that you and your loved ones can live well. Are you Searching for "Medical Marijuana Doctors Near Me" in the Florida Panhandle? Kaya Life is the first Cannabis Physician Office to open in the Panhandle of Florida. Our first consultation was just 27 days after voters approved The Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative, also known as Amendment 2, on November 8, 2016. Our mission is to help you and your loved ones find your wellness and improve your quality of life through the use of Medical Marijuana. Here at Kaya Life, we are honored and proud to help lead the charge. Our compassionate doctors and supportive staff members at Kaya Life are here to ensure that you not only get the recommendation you need, but we also walk you through the entire process of applying for your Florida medical marijuana card and provide follow-up care. Qualifying conditions for medical cannabis are PTSD, ALS, MS, Chronic Pain, Cancer, Crohn's Disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Glaucoma, and other similar conditions. Florida residents diagnosed with one of these conditions, who have resided in the state for 30+ days may qualify for Medical Marijuana. Seasonal residents must have a Florida address and reside in the state 30 (can be non-consecutive) days per year. Seasonal residents may have a 5-7 day waiting period to be approved, while full-time residents are approved same day. Contact us today to see how we can help! “At Kaya Life, we take care of real patients with real problems with real medicine.” -- Dr. Stephanie Johnson 📍Santa Rosa Beach, FL - 870 Mack Bayou Rd B, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

870 Mack Bayou Road Suite B, Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Call 850-213-1215
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountWalk-ins welcomeWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of Kaya Life Cannabis Clinicians - Santa Rosa Beach

1 Review of Kaya Life Cannabis Clinicians - Santa Rosa Beach

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
