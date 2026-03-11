Enjoy 4 months FREE on your Florida medical marijuana card! New to Leafwell? Get a medical card at one of our in-person clinics. Enjoy the first 4 months on us! Schedule your appointment today! Leafwell is on a mission to revolutionize access to cannabis and empower your wellness journey Cannabis is nature's pharmacy. It has the potential and versatility to help with an impressive array of health conditions — many of which you may not even be aware of. Adults at least 18 diagnosed with at least one qualifying medical condition may be eligible to apply for a Florida medical marijuana card. - AIDS/HIV - Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease - Cancer - Chronic Pain (nonmalignant) caused by a qualifying medical condition or that originates from a qualifying medical condition and persists beyond the usual course of that qualifying medical condition. - Crohn’s Disease - Epilepsy - Glaucoma - Multiple Sclerosis (MS) - Parkinson’s Disease (PD) - Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - A terminal condition diagnosed by a physician other than the qualified physician issuing the medical marijuana certification. - Medical conditions of the same kind or class as or comparable to those above. Existing Leafwell patients can renew their medical marijuana cards online. Patients new to Leafwell must see a healthcare provider in person. Visit one of our clinics!