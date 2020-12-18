About this clinic
My420Dr - Maryland (Telemedicine MMJ cards)
We provide Medical Marijuana Cards to qualified patients in minutes. Once you have registered with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, after a few weeks you will receive your approval and Patient Identification number. The next step is seeing one of our tele-heath providers and getting your Maryland Medical Marijuana Card in minutes. After that you will be able shop at any licensed Maryland Medical Dispensary same day.
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedWalk-ins welcome
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
Closed
