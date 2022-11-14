We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - Chicago Med Card
Chicago, IL
5.0
(
4 reviews
)
570.6 miles away
Open until 11pm CT
4 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Chicago Med Card
5.0
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 14, 2022
p........a
Someone recommended this clinic to me and I genuinely have liked the whole experience.
December 3, 2022
b........m
I always find online services dubious. But my experience with them was totally different. They have a brilliant team that make my process very easy and quick. Thanks.
November 3, 2022
n........a
Someone recommended this clinic to me and I genuinely have liked the whole experience.
September 14, 2022
s........6
Very quick and simple. I had a phone consultation with a doctor within five minutes of submitting my application. If you want to receive your medical card, I highly recommend using this service.
Online Medical Card - Chicago Med Card