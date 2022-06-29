I have been dealing with anxiety and symptoms of depression from highschool I guess. Talked to psychiatrist and came out I have severe depression and borderline personality disorder. I am just 25 and honestly pretty scared about how things are going to be for me. the doctor suggested antidepressants but I don't want to take medication because of their known side effects, I told my doctor and they suggested me to consider Online Medical Card - Connecticut Med Cards. I did, came across this clinic online and decided to give it a try. I won't say Online Medical Card - Connecticut Med Cards miraculously made everything better but yeah, I don't cry to sleep every night. the doctor was really considerate and even suggested me how to manage my mental health with and without Online Medical Card - Connecticut Med Cards.