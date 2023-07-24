We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CLINIC
Online Medical Card - Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
370.5 miles away
July 24, 2023
d........s
The team of Online Medical Card is incredibly helpful and friendly, treating every client with respect and care.
August 24, 2022
a........m
Loved it. Simple, easy, quick. I was dreading visiting a doctor but they made the experience great for me. So, highly recommend.
July 20, 2023
g........6
I was worried about attempting to obtain my card, but luckily OMC's procedure was straightforward and quick. On the same day, at eight in the evening, I received a call from a doctor. That was unexpected but pleasant.
Online Medical Card - Detroit, MI