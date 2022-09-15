We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Online Medical Card - Downtown Chicago
Chicago, IL
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
567.1 miles away
Open until 11pm CT
3 Reviews of Online Medical Card - Downtown Chicago
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
September 15, 2022
z........4
My certification and card arrived quite quickly, and there was even an online face-to-face meeting with the doctor. The whole process took just about an hour. I love customer service.
November 14, 2022
h........a
Just wanted to let you all know that I applied here for a recommendation and I have received one today. After I guess 6 days. A little elated than expected but the team was responsive so it wasn’t much of a hustle.
December 3, 2022
b........y
The experience with them was very good. Thanks to them for it.
Home
Doctors
Illinois
Chicago
Online Medical Card - Downtown Chicago